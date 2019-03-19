Isle of Wight man sentenced to 10 years for young boy’s death

ISLE OF WIGHT CO, Va. – 33-year-old Justin Cox will serve ten years in prison for the death of five-year-old Levi Robertson in January 2018.

It was ruled in court Tuesday that Cox will serve five years for Child Abuse and five years for Involuntary Manslaughter. Both five-year sentences will be served consecutively.

Cox was the boyfriend of 32-year-old Jaye Hadley, Robertson’s mother. Isle of Wight deputies were called to a home on Yellowhammer Road in Zuni for an unresponsive child call to dispatch.

Robertson was rushed to CHKD, where he was hooked up to life support but died the following week.

According to court documents, Hadley told police the child fell and hit his head on the drywall. Deputies report they found significant bruising on the child’s body, including shoe prints on the child’s backside.

According to a search warrant, investigators found pictures of the young victim with words and obscene shapes written in ink across his forehead. The images, according to court documents, came from texts and chat messages between Hadley and Cox.

The new search warrant also says the phones and Facebook accounts of the two accused were searched, and investigators found conversations that were related to discipline of the little boy.