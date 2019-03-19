First Warning Traffic – Weekly Closures and Delays
VA Beach Public Works to Begin Road Work on Dam Neck Road
Virginia Beach Dam Neck Road near the intersection with Holland Road. The work will consist of milling and paving the existing westbound left-turn lane, as well as lengthening it to allow more cars.
Traffic impacts will be to the westbound left through lane and the left turn lane on Dam Neck Road. The work will consist of milling, paving, and pavement marking in the left turn lane from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.
The milling and paving operation is likely to produce some traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of the lane closures.
Virginia Beach signal construction work will begin March 18, at the intersection of 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, excluding weekends and special events.
There will be a temporary lane closure on 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. The 17th Street lane closure will be for left turns and through traffic at the intersection.
The Atlantic Avenue lane closure will be for both northbound and southbound. Left turns and through traffic for both will be restricted.
–
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN ON DENBIGH BOULEVARD IN NEWPORT NEWS
Construction to begin next week to replace bridge over Interstate 64 with new bridge that meets current design standards
NEWPORT NEWS – Starting the week of March 18, construction crews are set to begin on a project to replace the bridge that carries Denbigh Boulevard (Route 173) over Interstate 64 and the CSX railroad in Newport News. Originally built in 1965, the existing Denbigh Boulevard Bridge, located between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, will be demolished and replaced with a new bridge that meets current design standards.
Corman Kokosing Construction Company was awarded the $23 million construction contract to replace and construct a new bridge with four 12-foot lanes, a 16-foot raised median and two 8.5-foot sidewalks, as well as new roadway approaches and stormwater management facilities.
The demolition and construction will be done in two stages to maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on Denbigh Boulevard throughout construction. In the first stage, traffic will be shifted to one lane in each direction on the existing bridge, while demolition work and construction of the new bridge, roadway, retaining wall and stormwater pond are underway. In the second stage, traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed bridge, allowing crews to complete the remaining demolition and construction work.
During construction, a long-term closure with a signed detour will be in place on Richneck Road at the Denbigh Boulevard intersection to accommodate the lane reductions and reconstruction of the intersection at Richneck Road.
–
DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE
From Friday, March 15 to Friday, March 22
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 19 from 8 p.m. to 5a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
–
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of March 17-23
Bridges
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
Single-lane closure south, with stoppages up to 20 minutes possible,
March 18-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
March 22, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
March 23, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
Single-lane closures west, March 18-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17:
Test openings scheduled on March 19, at approximately 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. If needed, an additional test opening will occur around 11 a.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, March 17-21, as follows: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)
I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Traffic shifts are scheduled to begin overnight starting March 18, on I-64 east, starting from the eastern project limits (near exit 247) and working towards the western project limits (near exit 242) over the next two weeks, weather permitting. Traffic will be shifted to the right and center travel lanes.
Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 17-23, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m eastbound, and as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. westbound.
Segment III:
A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge:
I-64 single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard, March 17-21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and March 22, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Three to four slow roll full closures, up to twenty minutes each, on I-64 west between South Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard, March 23, between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m.
64 Express Lanes:
The 64 Express Lanes will be closed:
March 18-19, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
March 21, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I-64:
A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east continues until May 2019 for bridge repair work. As of March 12, a full eastbound closure will also be in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here.
I-95:
Alternating lane closures on I-95 north and south from Route 58 to Route 301, March 18-21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).