First Warning Traffic – Weekly Closures and Delays

VA Beach Public Works to Begin Road Work on Dam Neck Road Virginia Beach Dam Neck Road near the intersection with Holland Road. The work will consist of milling and paving the existing westbound left-turn lane, as well as lengthening it to allow more cars. Traffic impacts will be to the westbound left through lane and the left turn lane on Dam Neck Road. The work will consist of milling, paving, and pavement marking in the left turn lane from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. The milling and paving operation is likely to produce some traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of the lane closures. Virginia Beach signal construction work will begin March 18, at the intersection of 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, excluding weekends and special events. There will be a temporary lane closure on 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. The 17th Street lane closure will be for left turns and through traffic at the intersection. The Atlantic Avenue lane closure will be for both northbound and southbound. Left turns and through traffic for both will be restricted.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN ON DENBIGH BOULEVARD IN NEWPORT NEWS

Construction to begin next week to replace bridge over Interstate 64 with new bridge that meets current design standards

NEWPORT NEWS – Starting the week of March 18, construction crews are set to begin on a project to replace the bridge that carries Denbigh Boulevard (Route 173) over Interstate 64 and the CSX railroad in Newport News. Originally built in 1965, the existing Denbigh Boulevard Bridge, located between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, will be demolished and replaced with a new bridge that meets current design standards.

Corman Kokosing Construction Company was awarded the $23 million construction contract to replace and construct a new bridge with four 12-foot lanes, a 16-foot raised median and two 8.5-foot sidewalks, as well as new roadway approaches and stormwater management facilities.

The demolition and construction will be done in two stages to maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on Denbigh Boulevard throughout construction. In the first stage, traffic will be shifted to one lane in each direction on the existing bridge, while demolition work and construction of the new bridge, roadway, retaining wall and stormwater pond are underway. In the second stage, traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed bridge, allowing crews to complete the remaining demolition and construction work.

During construction, a long-term closure with a signed detour will be in place on Richneck Road at the Denbigh Boulevard intersection to accommodate the lane reductions and reconstruction of the intersection at Richneck Road.

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE From Friday, March 15 to Friday, March 22 Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT. I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, March 19 from 8 p.m. to 5a.m. the following morning. US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

