Fans help send off ODU men’s hoops team to first NCAA Tournament since 2011

NORFOLK, Va. – Fans, administrators, the band and spirit squads were on hand to help send off the ODU Men’s Basketball team Tuesday.

The team left ODU’s campus at 2:30 p.m. to travel to Hartford, CT for its opening round NCAA Tournament game against Purdue. The Monarchs and Boilermakers are set for a 9:50 p.m. tip-off against the 3rd-seeded Boilers. The game will air live on TBS.

ODU received the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the C-USA Tournament Championship on Saturday against Western Kentucky. ODU also won the C-USA regular-season title for the first time since joining the conference. This is ODU’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011.