Fans help send off ODU men’s hoops team to first NCAA Tournament since 2011

Posted 4:09 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, March 19, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

NORFOLK, Va. – Fans, administrators, the band and spirit squads were on hand to help send off the ODU Men’s Basketball team Tuesday.

The team left ODU’s campus at 2:30 p.m. to travel to Hartford, CT for its opening round NCAA Tournament game against Purdue. The Monarchs and Boilermakers are set for a 9:50 p.m. tip-off against the 3rd-seeded Boilers. The game will air live on TBS.

ODU received the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the C-USA Tournament Championship on Saturday against Western Kentucky. ODU also won the C-USA regular-season title for the first time since joining the conference. This is ODU’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.