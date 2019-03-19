Elaine Luria to visit Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Posted 11:39 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, March 19, 2019

Elaine Luria, District 2, VA House

NORFOLK, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will discuss challenges Hampton Roads faces at a roundtable discussion sponsored by America’s Health Insurance Plans at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. 

The discussion will follow a tour hosted by Sentara Healthcare starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The tour is estimated to end around 1:45 p.m. with the discussion following with an hour long time slot.

Other participants are being finalized but currently there are quite a few representatives coming from health organizations.

So far, these organization groups include include: representatives from American’s Health Insurance Plans, Sentara Healthcare, Optima Health, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Good Neighbor Community Services, Inc. and others.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.