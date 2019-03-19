Elaine Luria to visit Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will discuss challenges Hampton Roads faces at a roundtable discussion sponsored by America’s Health Insurance Plans at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The discussion will follow a tour hosted by Sentara Healthcare starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The tour is estimated to end around 1:45 p.m. with the discussion following with an hour long time slot.

Other participants are being finalized but currently there are quite a few representatives coming from health organizations.

So far, these organization groups include include: representatives from American’s Health Insurance Plans, Sentara Healthcare, Optima Health, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Good Neighbor Community Services, Inc. and others.