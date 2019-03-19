Cinematographer for ‘The Walking Dead’ to give free presentation at ODU

March 19, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A cinematographer with ‘The Walking Dead’ will give a presentation at Old Dominion University.

Stephen Campbell, a director for photography, will give the presentation on April 3 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Campbell will discuss how he works with actual film to create the look of the show, how he approaches prepping the episodes and other inside information.

The program will also include a screening of this season’s finale!

The event is free and will be open to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

