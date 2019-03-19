Award-winning Glenn Close to speak at William & Mary’s 2019 Commencement ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary alumna Glenn Close ’74, D.A. ’89, will speak at William & Mary’s 2019 Commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at 8:30 a.m. in Zable Stadium.

At the ceremony, Close, who received an honorary degree from William & Mary in 1989, will be awarded an honorary fellowship.

An honorary fellowship highest honor that a college of Royal Charter can grant.

Philanthropist Jane Batten HON ’17, world-renowned opera singer Denyce Graves and pioneering women’s rights attorney Sybil Shainwald ’48 will receive honorary degrees at the ceremony.

W&M Chancellor Robert M. Gates ’65, L.H.D. ’98 will speak at the event along with W&M President Katherine A. Rowe, who will be presiding over her first Commencement at the university.