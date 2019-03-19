2 juveniles, 4 adults from Suffolk charged in Petersburg car robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. — Four adults and two juveniles are behind bars in connection to a robbery in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 600 block of S. Crater Road on Monday after reports of a person being robbed of their vehicle.

A few hours later the vehicle was encountered in Colonial Heights and the suspects were taken into custody and charged with robbery, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

All 4 suspects and 2 juveniles are from the Suffolk, Virginia area.

If you have any information on this robbery, believe that you saw or heard anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.