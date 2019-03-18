Tourist wins over $1M in less than 5 minutes at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS – Talk about lucky – and on St. Patrick’s Day no less.

According to Hawaii News Now, an unnamed resident of the Aloha State struck it rich at the Plaza Hotel and Casino Sunday in Las Vegas, winning $1,029,529.13 off a penny slot machine.

But that’s not all.

The casino reportedly told KNSV the big winner had hit the jackpot after playing for less than five minutes.

The winning game was Monopoly Millionaire, according to the Plaza Hotel.

Related: Richmond woman wins Virginia Lottery 30 times in one day