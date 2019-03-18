Suffolk middle school students approached by 2 men while waiting for bus

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Schools released a statement saying that two Col. Fred Cherry Middle School students were approached by strangers at the bus stop Monday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Bethanne Bradshaw, the students were at their bus stop at Respass Drive and Bay Circle when a silver car with two men approached the bus stop. The students reported that one passenger got out of the car and chased them back to one of the students’ driveway.

The students reported the incident to their parents, and made their bus driver aware when she picked them up.

The bus driver contacted the school’s Transportation Department, who contacted the Suffolk Police Department and the school.

Suffolk Police are investigating the situation. Patrols will be increased in the area for the next few days.

Suffolk Public Schools asked that if anyone has information regarding this possible threat, they notify the police or a school administrator immediately.