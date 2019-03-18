Soldier who took military vehicle on joyride flew out of Naval Station Norfolk with ankle monitor

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia National Guardsman accused of stealing an armored military vehicle from Fort Pickett and driving 60 miles to Richmond last year recently took another trip that he should not have made, according to investigators.

Court records showed Joshua Yabut was able to fly from Norfolk to Iraq two months ago. The trip violated the conditions of his bond following his June 2018 joyride.

An employee of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office called the Virginia Fusion Center on January 31, to report a suspicious situation involving Yabut, according to a report in his case file. Yabut, who has been wearing an electronic ankle device, is being monitored by the Richmond Circuit Court Mental Health Docket.

On or about January 22, investigators said Yabut used his military ID to board a plane at Naval Station Norfolk and fly to the naval air station in Jacksonville, Florida.

Court documents showed Yabut later took a commercial flight to Charlotte, before flying to Toronto, and then on to Keflavik, Iceland.

From there, Yabut flew to Berlin, and then to Istanbul, before ultimately ending up in Iraq on January 26.

He flew back to Norfolk two days later, according to investigators.

Sources said Yabut’s ankle monitor was attached when he boarded the flight to Jacksonville, but at some point during the trip it was taken off.

“It’s both amazing and concerning,” said Blackstone Mayor Billy Coleburn, who lives near Fort Pickett. “Not only did he fly, but he took a military flight…you would think in the military alone you should be on a no-fly list.”

