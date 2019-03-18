Rep. Luria, Virginia Beach public officials to participate in 17th annual ‘March for Meals’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rep. Elaine Luria, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson, along with other Virginia Beach public officials and business leaders, will join Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia as part of Meals on Wheels of America’s 17th annual “March for Meals.”

March for Meals is a month-long celebration of Meals on Wheels and the seniors it serves. Not only does the program deliver food to homes, it also serves meals at “nutrition sites” to help seniors remain independent at home in their own communities.

The officials and SSSEVA will meet at the Williams Farm Recreation Center Monday to celebrate March for Meals’ “Community Champions Week,” serving a family-style lunch to approximately 40 seniors who regularly participate in the program.

In a statement, SSSEVA said that it provided 51,723 meals at nutrition sites and 106,715 home-delivered meals in 2018. More than 11,057 people throughout the Southeastern Virginia region were served.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

