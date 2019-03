Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with local folks from The Society for Creative Anachronism (www.baronyofmarinus.com) about their devotion to research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture.

They show off some looks that may be featured at the Southampton Renaissance Faire in April. For more information about the event visit southamptonrenfaire.com/.