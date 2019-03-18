Old Dominion earns bid to women’s NIT, opens play at Villanova Friday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team is WNIT bound and will travel to Villanova for the opening round game on Friday, March 22 at Finneran Pavilion. Game time will be announced Tuesday.

In the second season of the Nikki McCray-Penson era, Old Dominion (21-and-10) improved its win total by 13, which ranks in the top-5 nationally for this season. The 13-win improvement is also the second-best in program history.

This will be ODU’s seventh WNIT appearance in program history. The last time ODU played in the tournament was in 2015.