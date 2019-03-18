ODU to hold vigil for New Zealand mosque victims

NORFOLK, Va. – ODU students are remembering the victims killed in last week’s mosque shooting in New Zealand.

The Muslim Community of Hampton Roads, along with the ODU Muslim Student Association, will be holding a vigil Monday night on 49th Street at the Islamic Center.

The vigil will show support to the Muslim students, faculty, staff and community members.

Last week, at least 50 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, in a carefully planned and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation.

The staggering death toll from the mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques has climbed to 50 over the weekend, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

ODU’s vigil begins at 6 p.m. on 49th st.

