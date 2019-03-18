Newport News man injured in drive-by shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.

According to police, dispatch received a call from a local hospital at 11:53 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they made contact with a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man said he was on Nettles Drive in the area of the Peninsula Memorial Park when a gold sedan fired shots at him. He was unable to provide further description of the vehicle or its occupants.

Police are continuing to investigate. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or sublit a tip through the P3Tips app.