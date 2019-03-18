× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and a cool start to the week.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers to start the work week… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning with partly cloudy skies, more clouds to the north and more sun to the south. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. More clouds and scattered showers will move in this afternoon to evening. Skies will clear overnight with lows returning to the 30s.

Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. We will see sunshine tomorrow with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect a slight warm up for midweek. We will warm into the 50s on Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday. Clouds will return and we will keep an eye out for another round of showers.

Sunshine should return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Evening Showers, Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 18th

1841 Winter Storm: 30″ Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

