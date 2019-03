Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Being pulled over for a traffic stop can be nerve-racking and many people don't know what to do in such a stressful situation.

David Cardon from Cardon Law shares tips on what to do before, during and after being pulled over by a police officer.

Presented by

Cardon Law

Cardonlaw.net | (757) 620-DAVE (3283)