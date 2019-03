Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We learn a little bit about molecular gastronomy by making honey caviar pearls and Mojito spheres with Chef Jacqui from Kitchen Barn in Virginia Beach.

Chef Jacqui will be hosting a series of classes entitled, "Kitchen Science: The Molecular Gastronomy Series" starting on April 6th.

For more information visit KitchenBarnOnline.com.