Hampton Police investigating after robbery, carjacking

Posted 10:17 am, March 18, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a robbery and carjacking that took place early Sunday morning.

According to the department, at approximately 1:05 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery and carjacking that had just occurred in the area of Evans Street and Briarfield Road.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old Hampton woman, was sitting in her vehicle when two unknown suspects approached the vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded her vehicle.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s black Dodge sedan, heading towards Rockingham Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. He was wearing a mask covering the bottom of his face. The second suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a dark complexion, medium build, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and dark jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.