Hampton Police investigating after robbery, carjacking

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a robbery and carjacking that took place early Sunday morning.

According to the department, at approximately 1:05 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery and carjacking that had just occurred in the area of Evans Street and Briarfield Road.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old Hampton woman, was sitting in her vehicle when two unknown suspects approached the vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded her vehicle.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s black Dodge sedan, heading towards Rockingham Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slender build, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. He was wearing a mask covering the bottom of his face. The second suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a dark complexion, medium build, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and dark jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip through the P3Tips app.