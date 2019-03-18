× First Warning Forecast: Chilly mornings, then a warming trend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It will be spring soon, and soon it will start to feel like it. But before then we can expect below-normal temperatures and even a little bit of rain.

An area of low pressure with a trailing cold front may bring us a few showers this evening and then cooler weather for your Tuesday. After the rain moves out the skies will clear and temperatures will drop. We will wake up to Lows in the mid 30s on Tuesday morning. And despite plenty of sunshine, we will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.

Expect chilly temperatures again when you wake up on Wednesday morning, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s. However, we will tack on a few more degrees in the afternoon and see a few more clouds. Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. On Wednesday night and Thursday morning those clouds may produce a shower or two.

Thursday is the first full day of spring and it will finally start to feel like it! Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 60s, a few degrees warmer than normal.

The skies will clear on Friday and we will enjoy a long stretch of sunny weather through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday and Saturday and warming to near 70 degree on Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1841 Winter Storm: 30″ Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

