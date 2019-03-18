3 teens die at St. Patrick’s Day event at Northern Ireland hotel

Three teenagers have died and three have been injured at a St. Patrick’s Day event at a hotel in Northern Ireland, according to police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the incident — reportedly a crush — took place at the Greenvale Hotel in the Cookstown area.

Earlier, police said two people had died.

“I can confirm that a third teenager has now sadly died from injuries sustained during an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown last night,” PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said in a statement Monday.

He said the victims were a 17-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy. Another girl, 16, was in stable condition in a hospital, while two other teenagers had been treated for injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and while the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene and initial enquiries indicate that a large group of young people were waiting to enter a disco. We also have reports of some fighting after the incident commenced and at least one person has reported that they were assaulted,” Hamilton said in the statement.

“First and foremost my thoughts this morning are very much with the families of the three young people who passed away and those who were injured. It is heartbreaking that an event which should have been fun for these youngsters on St Patrick’s night should end in such a terrible tragedy,” Hamilton said.

Ambulance declares major incident

Hamilton said the Northern Ambulance had received reports of people injured shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday local time and declared it a major incident, calling out police, Fire Service and Environmental Health.

“Police arrived within two minutes of the call from the Ambulance Service and quickly secured the scene. We made an urgent appeal via social media to parents of the young people to come and collect them from a Friends and Family Centre which was established in the nearby Glenavon Hotel,” he said.

Police are interviewing those present and Hamilton urged parents whose children attended the event to tell police what happened. Hamilton appealed for any photos, videos and dashcam footage of the incident to be sent to police and not shared online.

In an earlier tweet, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that a multiagency incident was underway at the hotel.

“The St. Patrick’s event is now over and I would appeal to parents to make contact with their children and collect them immediately,” Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said, according to the police service’s tweet.