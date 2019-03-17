Portsmouth Police search for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Portsmouth man.

According to detectives, 50-year-old George Rayfield Heart Jr. was last seen on March 17th, 2019 at 2:00 a.m.

No one has seen or heard from him since that time and are worried about his well-being. Mr. Heart has a medical condition, which requires medication that he does not have with him.

George Rayfield Heart Jr. is a black male, 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.