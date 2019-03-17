Game times/TV listings for 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – The field of 68 is finalized. Now, it’s time to watch the games!

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off Wednesday with the NCAA First Four.

First round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight, both days) with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

Following are the tip times for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for the second round games on Saturday will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the day’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I (16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson

After conc. I truTV Dayton II (11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont

NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I (16) N.C. Central vs. (16) North Dakota St.

After conc. I truTV Dayton II (11) St. John’s vs. (11) Arizona St.

First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 21 (Noon-6 p.m. ET)

12:15 p.m. CBS Des Moines I (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

12:40 p.m. truTV Jacksonville I (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

1:30 p.m. TNT Salt Lake City I (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn

2:00 p.m. TBS Hartford I (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St.

After conc. I CBS Des Moines II (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St.

After conc. I truTV Jacksonville II (11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

After conc. I TNT Salt Lake City II (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

After conc. I TBS Hartford II (12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette

First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 21 (6:30 p.m.-Midnight)

6:50 p.m. TNT Des Moines III (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

7:10 p.m. CBS Jacksonville III (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

7:20 p.m. TBS Hartford III (11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova

7:27 p.m. truTV Salt Lake City III (16) Prairie View A&M/ Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

After conc. III TNT Des Moines IV (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

After conc. III CBS Jacksonville IV (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

After conc. III TBS Hartford IV (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

After conc. III truTV Salt Lake City IV (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 22 (Noon-6 p.m.)

12:15 p.m. CBS Columbus I (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

12:40 p.m. truTV Columbia I (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

1:30 p.m. TNT Tulsa I (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

2:00 p.m. TBS San Jose I (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St.

After conc. I CBS Columbus II (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

After conc. I truTV Columbia II (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

After conc. I TNT Tulsa II (11) St. John’s/ Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo

After conc. I TBS San Jose II (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 22 (6:30 p.m. -Midnight)

6:50 p.m. TNT Columbus III (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St.

7:10 p.m. CBS Columbia III (16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

7:20 p.m. TBS Tulsa III (14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston

7:27 p.m. truTV San Jose III (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.

After conc. III TNT Columbus IV (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

After conc. III CBS Columbia IV (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

After conc. III TBS Tulsa IV (11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St.

After conc. III truTV San Jose IV (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech