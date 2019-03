NORFOLK, Va. – Five teams from the Commonwealth continue their seasons in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty and Old Dominion are among the field of 68.

Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South region, Virginia Tech is the No. 4 seed in the East region, VCU is the No. 8 seed in the East region, Liberty is the No. 12 seed in the East region and ODU is the No. 14 seed in the South region.