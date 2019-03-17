× First Warning Forecast: Cold start, isolated afternoon shower possible

Another cold and mostly clear night on tap. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. An area of low pressure will move through tonight and Monday. This will bring a little more cloud cover to the area and a chance for a few isolated showers. The peninsulas and the Eastern Shore will have the best chance to see a couple showers by Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s along the Eastern Shore to the low and mid 50s along the coast. A little milder inland and in North Carolina with highs in the upper 50s. May even see a couple 60s sprinkled through. Skies will clear throughout the night with lows dipping into the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday as high pressure builds in. It will definitely be on the chilly side and our coldest day of the week. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 40s. It will also be a bit on the breezy side. Another cold night on tap with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. BRR!

Spring arrives Wednesday at 5:58 pm. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low and mid 50s, so a bit below normal for this time of year.

Winds will turn to the south Thursday, which means some milder temperatures. Expect highs in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of a shower. Several disturbances will move though during the week, but the air is very dry so we’re not expecting a whole lot of moisture.

A little bit on the breezy side to end the work week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. So far it’s looking dry for the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday, but doesn’t look like we’ll see any rain from it. A big warm up in store for Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Looks like the warm trend will continue.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

