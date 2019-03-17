Duke earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils accepts the ACC Championship trophy. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, NC – Duke is top dog.

Fresh off its ACC Tournament title, Duke (29-and-5) earns the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Blue Devils will open play Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

 

