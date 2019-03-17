At 71-years-old, Windsor man meets biological brother for the first time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When Ron Miller was adopted at 5-years-old there was no guarantee he’d ever find his biological family.

When he left his hometown in Indiana and moved to Virginia, his odds went down. After years of searching, Rob met his brother in person for the first time.

The whole meeting was orchestrated by his daughter Nicole and his niece, Megan.

The two are both members of Ancestry.com and completed a DNA test. When their results matched last month, they couldn’t believe they had found one another.

Ron and his brother Mark Vance are just two of 18 kids.

They were born in Indiana and given up for adoption when they were babies. Mark stayed in Indiana, but Ron planted roots in Hampton Roads after he joined the Navy at 17-years-old.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time for my dad. I know how important it was for him to find his family because he was placed in an orphanage when he was a little boy,” his daughter Nicole Miller-Strauser said.

After the emotional surprise meeting, the “new” family spent the morning looking at pictures and swapping stories, trying their best to make up for lost time.

“Never give up hope. If you’ve got a loved one out there, find them,” Vance said.