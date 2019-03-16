Virginia Beach’s very own Cherry Blossom Festival is coming

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s almost that time of year when beautiful flowers start to bloom!

You can celebrate with some of the prettiest blooms around at Red Wing Park during their annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival is free and guests will get to experience diverse programs with traditional Japanese music, art and culture.

The event is April 6 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Red Wing Park off General Booth Blvd.

There will be concessions available for purchase while you celebrate spring, peace and goodwill during the blossom season with Virginia Beach’s Sister City, Miyazaki, Japan.

Red Wing Park is home to 150 Yoshino Cherry Blossom trees, donated as part of the Miyazaki Garden expansion plan and planted by the Japan Educational Cultural Center and the Miyazaki Sister City Committee in 2005.

Virginia Beach and Miyazaki City, Japan became Sister Cities in 1992.