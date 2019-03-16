Suffolk to hold free community baby shower for upcoming parents

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Library is hosting its second community baby shower for new and expecting parents on Saturday, March 23 at the Morgan Memorial Library.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes: games, crafts, light snacks, a baby clothes and item exchange and donations of baby sleep sacks by Sleep Tight.

The event is free to attend and food and other items will be available while supplies last.

Those who pre-register will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Portrait Innovations.

Registration can be made through the Library’s online calendar or by calling (757)-514-7323.

Suffolk Public Library hopes to provide support to parents during what can be a stressful time by connecting them to resources, items they need, and others in the community in the same stage of life.

Community partners such as Suffolk Early Childhood Development Commission, the Suffolk Health Department’s Nurse – Family Partnership, Healthy Families, and Sentara Obici will be onsite at this event to meet with attendees and share informational materials about services they offer.

In conjunction with Suffolk Public Library’s Baby Shower, the Library will have collection boxes at each location for community members inspired to donate gently used, clean, and new baby clothes and items to be used in the baby item exchange.

Donations can be dropped off between March 4 and March 22. A list of operating hours for each Library location may be found on the library’s website.