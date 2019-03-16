Source: Toddler at center of nationwide Amber Alert found dead

Minn. — A law enforcement source has reported to FOX6 that the 2-year-old at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert has been found dead.

The source said 2-year-old Noelani Robinson was found dead in Minnesota but there are no other details available at this time about the circumstances surrounding her being located.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered in Milwaukee – allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

“The suspect is a cold-blooded killer – and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. “It’s obviously apparent he truly doesn’t care about Noelani.”

Higgins faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said Higgins is believed to have shot and killed Robinson and wounded another woman.