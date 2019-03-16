Semifinal spectacle: Zion dazzles as Duke beats North Carolina in ACC Tournament thriller

Duke’s freshman phenom Zion Williamson had the go-ahead tip-in on his own miss with 30.3 seconds left as his Blue Devils beat North Carolina 74-73 in a thriller Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Zion made a difference. A big difference – on the floor and in the box score.

Williamson scored 31 points and 11 rebounds and the Blue Devils (28-and-5) topped their Tobacco Road rivals in the 251st all-time meeting between the historic programs.

Cameron Johnson had 23 points for the Tar Heels (27-and-6), who led by four in the final three minutes but couldn’t hold on.

The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game against Florida State, who upset top-seeded Virginia in the evening’s first semifinal. For the 23rd consecutive year, the ACC Tournament championship game will feature either Duke or North Carolina.

Watch the 2019 ACC Tournament title game LIVE on News 3 Saturday at 8:30 p.m.