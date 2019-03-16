First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s
High pressure will continue to build in today giving way to. Temperatures will be seasonable, but much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Even cooler Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy. Another dry day to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s. Expect dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next chance of rain Thursday. There is still much uncertainty with the models as to rain chances, so we will keep an eye on it.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Meteorologist April Loveland
