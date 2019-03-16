× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry and sunny St. Patrick’s Day

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. BRRR.

After a chilly start, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for your St. Patrick’s Day.

A little more cloud cover to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower across our northern communities.

Expect dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, and even into Thursday.

Temperatures will start moderating by the end of the week, with highs in the low 60s Friday and Saturday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

