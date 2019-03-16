Blue Devils back on top: Duke beats Florida State for 21st ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke has done it again.

On Saturday in the ACC Championship game, the Blue Devils opened the second half on a 22-8 run to create distance from No. 4 seed Florida State and defeat the Seminoles 73-63 .

This is Duke’s 21st ACC Championship, and 33rd appearance in the title game.

Zion Williamson led Duke with 21 points and five rebounds, while Tre’ Jones had 18 points.

The Blue Devils, likely to be a No. 1 seed, will find out their destination Sunday on News 3 at 6:00 p.m. during the NCAA Selection Show.