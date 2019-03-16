Battle of the Pop-Up returns to MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Center is encouraging local entrepreneurs to submit their innovative ideas to its latest Battle of the Pop-Up contest.

The winning entrepreneur receives prizes that include four months free rent and the opportunity to test their new idea, product or service with shoppers, guests and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are so pleased to support new ideas for up-and-coming local businesses. We have always had a terrific response to our Battle of the Pop-Up challenges,” said MacArthur Center Marketing Director Karen Husselbee. “Our last two winners, Loud Accessories, which is owned by Lissette Rodriguez, and For All Handkind, were both very well received here at the center; we’re really looking forward to seeing this next round of ideas.”

The winner receives four months rent-free space in MacArthur Center, use of existing mall or store fixtures, and free utilities.

Additional prizes include a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays, and graphic design services.

To enter, participants must be prepared to obtain a business license by Monday, July 1, 2019 and operate their business during mall hours from Monday, July 1, 2019 through Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Entries will be judged on business strategy, concept creativity, and likelihood of profitability, among other criteria.

The deadline for entries is Friday, April 19 and there is no cost to enter.

Applicants may enter by the MacArthur Center’s website or drop off their entry at the mall’s management office

Winners will be contacted via email or phone on Monday, May 6.