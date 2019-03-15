What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of March 17th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

SUPERGIRL

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

JON CRYER GUEST STARS AS ICONIC DC COMICS’ VILLAIN LEX LUTHOR —Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) visits his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), to seek her help finding a cure. Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) face off against Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala). James’ sister Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) comes to town. Tawnia Mckiernan directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#415). Original airdate 3/17/2019.

CHARMED

“Switches & Stones” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FREAKY FRIDAY — Maggie (Sarah Jefferey) shows Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) the strange room under Vera Manor but they quickly learn just how dangerous it is when Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie switch bodies and powers. Macy turns to The Elders for guidance about how to overcome her inner demon, which in turn leads her to have an eye-opening experience. Meanwhile, Maggie learns the secrets that Mel has been keeping from her sisters. Nick Hargrove also stars. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by George Northy (#115). Original airdate 3/17/2019

MONDAY, MARCH 18

ARROW

“Star City 2040” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FLASH FORWARD TO THE FUTURE — Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#716). Original airdate 3/18/2019.

SEASON FINALE

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE PART TWO – Lynn (Christine Adams) goes head to head with Dr. Jace (guest star Jennifer Riker) once and for all. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) risks his life to save Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning (Cress Williams), requiring our superhero family to step up like never before. Nafessa Williams and Damon Gupton also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland (#216). Original airdate 3/18/2019.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

THE FLASH

“Time Bomb” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE — Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates (#517). Original airdate 3/19/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Songs About Texas” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SHIRI APPLEBY DIRECTS — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria’s ailing mother. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding. Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#109). Original airdate 3/19/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-One: BIG FUN” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL” — As rehearsals for this year’s musical “Heathers: The Musical” get underway, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), as queen bee Heather Chandler, channels her own HBIC to deal with a recent fallout. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows increasingly annoyed by Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) involvement with the musical – as well as the lives of her friends. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) learns some devastating news about her family, and Archie (KJ Apa) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) make a decision about their future. Lastly, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a surprising move against Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#316). Original airdate 3/20/2019.

ALL AMERICAN

“Championships” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BACK TO BASICS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) suffers a devastating setback and gets strength from an unlikely source. Billy (Taye Diggs), while focused on the championship game, realizes that he has to face some tough truths in order to get his family back. Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Michael Bhim and was directed by David McWhirter (#116). Original airdate 3/20/2019.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

SUPERNATURAL

“Don’t Go In The Woods”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHISTLING IN THE DARK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are baffled when they come up against a monster they have never heard of before. Jack (Alexander Calvert) does his best to impress a new group of friends. John Fitzpatrick directed the episode written by Davy Perez & Nick Vaught. (#1416). Original Airdate 3/21/2019.

LEGACIES

“I’ll Tell You a Story” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SECRETS REVEALED — When the fallout of Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) actions leaves her and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) on the outs, she turns to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) for help making things right. Meanwhile, Landon uncovers secrets about his past, while Josie (Kaylee Bryant) looks into a secret that Alaric (Matthew Davis) has been keeping. Peyton Alex Smith also stars. Tony Solomons directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#115). Original airdate 3/21/2019.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

DYNASTY

“Motherly Overprotectiveness” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

MUM’S THE WORD – While Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) struggle to keep a secret from bubbling to the surface, their attempts are complicated by the arrival of a mysterious stranger. As Blake (Grant Show) is occupied up with familial matters, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) teams up with Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) to face a brewing crisis at the Atlantix soccer office. Nicollette Sheridan, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star. David M. Isreal and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, which was directed by Brandi Bradburn (#215). Original airdate 3/22/2019.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“I Need to Find My Frenemy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

THE RETURN OF AUDRA — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets a call to help her old nemesis (guest star Rachel Grate) out of a complicated situation. Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Greg (Skylar Astin) attempt to deal with their competing feelings for Rebecca. Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Alden Derck and Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#415). Original airdate 3/22/2019.