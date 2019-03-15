WATCH: Xavier Green’s game-winning shot propels ODU to C-USA title game

FRISCO, Texas – Old Dominion found themselves in familiar territory for the second straight day.

With a trip to the Conference USA title game on the line, ODU trailed UAB by seven points with 7:06 remaining.

The Monarchs wound up closing the game on a 19-10 run to beat the Blazers 61-59. Xavier Green’s and-one layup with :4 seconds remaining put ODU ahead after Zack Bryant missed a free-throw with :13 seconds to go.

Green led the Monarchs with 21 points and five rebounds. B.J. Stith struggled in the first half, but finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

ODU will play the winner of the Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky game Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.