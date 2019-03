VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Country music fans, we have exciting news for you!

Rascal Flatts will be stopping at the Virginia Beach Home Loan Amphitheater on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. for their Summer Playlist Tour 2019.

Special guests will include: Billy Currington, LOCASH, Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, and Jimmie Allen.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at this link.