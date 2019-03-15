Portsmouth student facing ‘potential charges’ after mace used in school fight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A video circulating from snapchat showing Woodrow Wilson High School students being sprayed with mace by another student during a fight has raised some concerns.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

A statement was released on Friday by Portsmouth Schools Public Information Officer stating that disciplinary actions have been made to those who were involved in the fight.

The statement also says that the student who used the mace is now facing potential charges.

The full statement reads: