Missourians would be required to purchase an AR-15 under proposed law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A bill introduced in the Missouri general assembly is turning a few heads.

House Bill 11-08 filed in February by southeast Missouri Representative Andrew McDaniel would require all adults in Missouri between the ages of 18 and 35 to purchase an AR-15 style rifle. Tax credits would be provided to defray the cost of the weapon.

The bill does not currently have any scheduled hearings.

McDaniel said he introduced the bill to "make a point" about legal mandates and to show "the absurdity of the opposite side" and the "requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens," according to the Associated Press.

Days after introducing the bill, McDaniel also proposed a similar measure requiring legally-eligible residents to purchase a tax-subsidized handgun, according to the Riverfront Times.