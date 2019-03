Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get a live performance from Sporting Molly (www.sportingmolly.com), featuring four exceptional musicians playing traditional and contemporary Celtic and American music on an array of instruments. They perform two sets of traditional Irish songs in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Catch them on the second Sunday of each month as the band hosts The Irish Sessions at Grace O'Malley's Pub in downtown Norfolk.