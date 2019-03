Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dennis Ferrigno from Executive Beverage shows us how to create a delicious and organic Irish Mule just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Fresh-Pressed Organic Irish Mule

1 pressed lime

15 oz. Irish Whiskey

3.5 oz. Ginger Beer

Copper mug

