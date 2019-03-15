Local law enforcement steps up to keep communities safe during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Law enforcement is taking extra measures to keep the community safe as we move into a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Virginia Beach Police say more officers will be out on the streets, and they’re setting up traffic checkpoints to cut down on impaired drivers on the road.

Over in Norfolk, officers are looking for suspected drunk drivers.

They’re encouraging people who will be drinking to plan to get home without getting behind the wheel.

If you’re planning on driving out to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a good time, you can leave your car parked at a city parking lot on 2nd, 4th, 19th Streets and Rudee Loop. Contact any police officer at the Oceanfront or call 385-5000 to avoid having your vehicle towed.

Kegan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Virginia Beach stock-piled kegs in preparation for its busiest days of business. It’s just one bar people are flocking to this weekend to celebrate.

The restaurant says it’s prepared for the possibility of people over-indulging.

“We don’t want to let anybody leave incredibly intoxicated. The Ubers and taxis are lined up all night; staff has been known to call in Uber for people just to get them home safe,” says general manager Jason Janezeck.

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub and Restaurant in downtown Norfolk is also planning on being vigilant.

Neon White is head of security at the bar. He says security will address signs of intoxication like droopy eyes and slurred speech.

“We want to make sure people do come in, be safe, as well leave here safe,” says White.