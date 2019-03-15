Hampton Roads St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations begin early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An Irish bar open at 6 a.m.? It must be St. Patrick's Day weekend.

That's when Keagan's Irish Pub in the Virginia Beach Town Center is opening its doors on Friday for its third annual Kegs and Eggs event, which runs until 9 a.m.

The pub is serving green beer and green whip Irish coffees to go along with a complimentary breakfast buffet.

94.9 The Point is hosting the event.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Keagan's is hosting Jennifer Yuengling (yes, that Yuengling), who will help serve her family's legendary brew at the pub's Paddy Fest.

On Saturday, bring your finest green to the 52nd annual Ocean View St. Patrick's Day parade. It steps off at 10 a.m. from Northside Middle School near Granby Street and Westmont Avenue before heading north on Granby and eventually turning just before Ocean View Avenue.

And on Sunday, the Shamrock Marathon and Half-Marathon will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 7:30 a.m. Events leading up to the big race begin Friday with the Sports and Fitness Expo, held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.