Gov. Northam signs legislation easing transitions for military families

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam signed legislation to ease transitions for military families that plan on relocating to the Commonwealth.

House Bill 2169, sponsored by Delegate Robert Thomas, authorizes the Board of Medicine to expedite physician assistant licenses for spouses of active duty service members who hold a current certification and have license in good standing in another state.

“Virginia is home to the third-largest active duty and reserve population, and it is critical that we provide our service members and their families with the support they deserve,” said Governor Northam. “These bills ease school and career transitions for our military families, so they can more easily relocate to the Commonwealth and thrive once here. I am proud to sign them into law.”

House Bill 1623 and Senate Bill 1249, sponsored by Delegate Mark Cole and Senator Bryce Reeves, allows for relocating students with service member parents to register for courses and academic programs prior to moving to their permanent residence in the school division.

“Our military families are required to pick up and move frequently,” said Delegate Mark Cole. “This can disrupt the education and activities of their children. House Bill 1623 is our effort to make the moving a little easier by streamlining the enrollment of military children in school and associated programs.”