Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Possible severe storms and strong winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm, windy, and a threat for severe storms… We are tracking a cold front that will shape our forecast for today and this weekend. Temperatures will start in the 60s today, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s today, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with strong winds, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. A line of showers and storms will move through with the cold front late this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Rain will move out overnight to very early Saturday morning. Colder air will move in behind the exiting cold front. We will see some leftover clouds Saturday morning but then return to sunshine by midday. Highs will drop about 20 degrees to the mid and upper 50s. Highs will drop into the upper 40s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds early next week with low rain chances. Temperatures will linger in the upper 40s and 50s, just a bit below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms, Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 15th

1964 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co

1996 F0 Tornado: Emporia

