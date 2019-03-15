× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms tonight

A cold front will move across the area tonight. Bringing showers and storms. We do have the chance for the storms to become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level one for severe weather, which means and isolated severe storm is not out of the question. We will be keeping an eye on this. Temperatures have warmed into the 70s, so it’s been a very mild day. It’s also been on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest, which has helped temperatures to warm. Winds will switch to the northwest overnight at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight with decreasing rain chances and fall to the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Expect skies to clear as the day progresses Saturday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be seasonable, but much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Even cooler Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy. Another dry day to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s. Expect dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next chance of rain Thursday. There is still much uncertainty with the models as to rain chances, so we will keep an eye on it.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

