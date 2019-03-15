× First Warning Forecast: Tracking clearing skies and highs in the mid 50s

A cold front will move across the area tonight. Winds will switch to the northwest overnight at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight with decreasing rain chances and fall to the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Expect skies to clear as the day progresses Saturday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be seasonable, but much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Even cooler Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy. Another dry day to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s. Expect dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next chance of rain Thursday. There is still much uncertainty with the models as to rain chances, so we will keep an eye on it.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

