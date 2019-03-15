Chesapeake police respond to 7-Eleven robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake police responded to a call regarding a 7-Eleven robbery that happened on Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered the store located in the 3700 block of Indian River Road.

The suspect asked for cigarettes and when the clerk went to grab them the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. The investigation is said to be ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.