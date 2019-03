NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot in the 800 block of Tidewater Drive Friday afternoon.

Police say the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital via private transportation before EMS crews arrived on scene.

The teen’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.